Hansi Flick is on his way out! Barcelona coach tells staff he's leaving with Lamine Yamal at the heart of his discontent at La Liga giants

Flick’s tenure at Barca appears to be nearing an early end. According to ABC, the German coach has privately informed his staff of his decision to step down at the end of the season, admitting that he feels “very tired” and disillusioned by the atmosphere within the squad.

Flick, who had originally envisioned a three-year project in Catalonia, has grown increasingly exasperated with what he sees as a decline in professionalism and unity among his players. Despite good performances in certain spells, the German is said to be concerned by a lack of focus and commitment, particularly from individuals who have, in his words, “lost the humility that once defined them.”

The coach’s frustrations are not directed at results alone, but at what he considers a cultural issue within the dressing room - a team distracted by fame, social media, and individual interests rather than collective goals. Flick has reportedly discussed these concerns with his assistants and analysts for months, expressing doubts about his ability to change the mentality from within.