'Gutted' - Heartbroken Jack Grealish confirms his season is over after undergoing surgery on foot injury

Grealish's injury means he is facing an uncertain future. Everton have an option to buy Grealish for £50 million this summer, when he will have only 12 months remaining on his Manchester City contract, but it's not clear yet if they will trigger the clause. Moyes has been asked about the situation in the wake of Grealish's injury and insisted only that it was "far too early" to be making any decisions on his future. Everton have moved to replace Grealish in the January transfer window, signing Tyrique George from Chelsea on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Meanwhile, City boss Pep Guardiola was asked about Grealish's future at Manchester City earlier in the season and shared his thoughts, saying: "I think he has a contract for one more year with us. The important thing is he is back. He is a massive influence in the Everton games. After what’s happened, maybe Manchester City want him back, but I don’t know. Many things are still going to happen. We’ll see. The important thing is he is playing again, a lot of minutes. This is the standard. I’m happy, really, honestly, that he’s back in, trying his best.”