Striving for greatness! USMNT midfielder Gianluca Busio makes Olympic roster spot a ‘huge priority’

Getty ImagesJacob SchneiderStriving for greatness! USMNT midfielder Gianluca Busio makes Olympic roster spot a 'huge priority'USAGianluca BusioVeneziaSerie BUSMNT U23 star Gianluca Busio has revealed his ambitions for 2024, which include promotion with Venezia and a role in the Paris Olympics.