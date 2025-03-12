'A great father and professional' - Raphinha's 'proud' wife Natalia Rodrigues Belloli reveals Barcelona star spent morning in hospital with their son before Champions League heroics against Benfica
Raphinha's wife has revealed the Barcelona star spent the morning in hospital with their son before his Champions League heroics against Benfica.
- Raphinha starred as Barca beat Benfica
- Also spent the early hours in hospital with his son
- Brazilian's wife sends emotional message after win