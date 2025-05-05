Graham Potter explains Lucas Paqueta's tearful outburst after yellow card in Tottenham draw as West Ham talisman waits on final verdict in spot-fixing case
Graham Potter explained why Lucas Paqueta broke down in tears after picking up a yellow card against Tottenham Hotspur.
- Paqueta broke down in tears after yellow card
- Potter explained the reason for emotional outburst
- Brazilian waiting to learn his fate over betting allegations