'Just give the goal!' - Erling Haaland fumes over Premier League rule after Dominik Szoboszlai red card in Man City's dramatic win at Liverpool

City led 2-1 in the dying embers at Anfield before the incident in the 99th minute which has dominated a large amount of public discussion following the full-time whistle.

With Alisson caught up the pitch after going up for a set piece, Cherki played the ball through from his own half that left Haaland bearing down on goal. The Norwegian was too fast for the covering Szoboszlai, who pulled him back as he raced to reach the ball – a clear denial of a goalscoring opportunity – and Haaland returned the favour by pulling the Liverpool midfielder down to the ground as he attempted to clear the ball off the line, the ball instead trickling into the net.

City players wheeled away in celebration, thinking Cherki had scored a sealing third goal of a dramatic encounter, before VAR stepped in to disallow the goal for Haaland’s pull on Szoboszlai, while sending off the Hungarian for his earlier foul on Haaland.