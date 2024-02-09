Girona wonderkid Savio should be left alone by Man City - he's far better off tearing up La Liga than sitting on Pep Guardiola's bench

The young winger can be a star in Spain, while the Premier league would offer him very little chance of immediate success

Savio made it clear last year that he wants to play for Manchester City.

"I have the goal of playing for City. I think that when I was signed my goal was always to get to City and I'm working towards that," he told Brazilian outlet PL Brazil in August.

It appears he has done enough to realise that dream. After enjoying a breakout season for unlikely La Liga title hopefuls Girona, Savio has agreed a deal to sign for the reigning Premier League champions. The exact details of the agreement are not yet know, and Savio could yet be loaned back to Girona for next season. But if the goal was to get the chance to impress Pep Guardiola, and strut his stuff in the Premier League, then Savio is well positioned to do just that.

He can't be blamed for taking the opportunity. After all, Savio is a young player with lofty ambitions, and Man City would be an enticing prospect for anyone.

Still, he is far better advised to stay where he is. Savio is 19, immensely talented, and the razor-sharp edge of a team set up to be relevant in La Liga for not only this campaign but the ones to follow. At Girona, once tucked away in relative anonymity north of Barcelona, Savio can be the star. City, meanwhile, could be a place that not only stunts his growth but also stalls his career. This is a footballer's aspiration, but a premature move could be one that sees a promising player fall into irrelevance.