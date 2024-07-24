Gio Reyna 'has no future' at Borussia Dortmund - with USMNT star in line for potential Mason Greenwood link-up at Marseille

GettyGill ClarkGio Reyna 'has no future' at Borussia Dortmund - with USMNT star in line for potential Mason Greenwood link-up at MarseilleGiovanni ReynaUSAMason GreenwoodTransfersBorussia DortmundMarseilleBundesligaLigue 1USMNT star Gio Reyna is being tipped to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer and could link up with Mason Greenwood at Marseille.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowReyna deemed surplus to requirements at DortmundExpected to move on in the summerMarseille could reignite interest in USMNT starArticle continues below