Getty Images 'Stop this bloodbath!' - Gianni Infantino accused of 'trampling' on players' physical and mental health 'for a few more dollars' as footballers' union lambasts FIFA over Club World Cup FIFA Club World Cup Paris Saint-Germain Gianni Infantino has been criticised by the French players' union, which accused the FIFA boss of putting footballers' health at risk for money. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below FIFA accused of greed over welfare

Union says 'Urgent to stop this massacre'

