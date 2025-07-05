FBL-WOMEN-EURO-2025-MATCH5-GER-POLAFP
Soham Mukherjee

Germany hit by huge Euro 2025 blow as captain Giulia Gwinn ruled out with knee injury

G. GwinnGermanyWomen's footballGermany vs PolandPolandWomen's EURO

Germany’s Euro 2025 campaign has suffered a significant setback after national team skipper Giulia Gwinn was ruled out for the rest of the tournament due to a knee injury. The 26-year-old was withdrawn during the first half of their opening match against Poland, prompting immediate concern from the German bench.

  • Gwinn's Euro 2025 ends prematurely
  • Has been ruled out with a serious knee injury
  • Likely to be sidelined for several weeks
