This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP 'I can't do this!' - Gary Neville's wife admits going to bed with the Man Utd legend was 'strange' as she lifts the lid on their relationship on his 50th birthday Manchester United Premier League Gary Neville's wife has revealed her struggles with the ex-England star's non-negotiable bedtime routine during the early years of their relationship. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Utd legend Neville turned 50 this week

Wife Emma struggled with his bedtime

Neville has big plans to mark birthday Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League EVE MUN Match preview