'Can't believe I'm saying that!' - Gary Neville shocked by new Man Utd prediction as he makes big call on how Premier League's top five will finish

While Neville is now convinced that United will lock down third, he predicts a frantic scramble for the remaining positions in the top five. The race for the Champions League has been complicated by the dip in form of several high-flying sides, most notably Aston Villa. Unai Emery’s side has struggled since the turn of the year, suffering a disappointing defeat to basement-dwellers Wolves and winning just three of their last 10 fixtures. Neville remains hopeful for the Birmingham club but fears their squad depth is being tested to the limit.

Discussing the rest of the chasing pack, Neville added: "I think Liverpool finish fourth and I think Chelsea will finish fifth. I hope Villa finish in the top five, I really do. I’ve said before that their manager is an experienced and wise guy. If they get some players back; midfield players being injured have cost them in the last few weeks. I just think it will Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea. The only doubt will be Chelsea or Villa for fifth. Injuries will be a big factor. Other competitions will be a big factor. At the moment, they’re in danger, Villa. They’re vulnerable in terms of the Champions League places."