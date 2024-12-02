Pep Guardiola Gary Neville Man City Salford CityGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

Gary Neville warns Pep Guardiola he’s getting SACKED after Man City are drawn against Class of 92-owned Salford City in FA Cup

Manchester City have drawn the Class of '92-owned Salford City in the FA Cup, and co-owner Gary Neville has warned Pep Guardiola about getting sacked.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Man City draw Salford in FA Cup third round
  • Guardiola's side in terrible form in Premier League
  • Salford co-owner Neville fires warning to Guardiola
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱