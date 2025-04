This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Gary Lineker 'sensed' the BBC wanted him to leave Match of the Day as England icon lifts lid on 'unusual' FA Cup & World Cup agreement Premier League England Gary Lineker has opened up about his imminent departure from Match of the Day, claiming he "sensed" the BBC wanted him to leave the show. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Lineker to leave Match of the Day

Spent 25 years on the BBC's flagship show

Opened up on behind-the-scenes talks Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱