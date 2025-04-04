This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Chris Burton

Gary Lineker lands shock Glastonbury gig! Departing Match Of The Day host to star alongside Olivia Rodrigo & The 1975 as marquee attraction of 2025 festival

Premier LeagueEnglandShowbiz

Departing Match of the Day host Gary Lineker is set to line up alongside Olivia Rodrigo and The 1975 after landing a shock gig at Glastonbury.

  • Ex-England striker stepping down from MOTD role
  • Due to speak at iconic festival in Somerset
  • Taking to the stage alongside musicians & comedians
