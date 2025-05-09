Gary Lineker defends Trent Alexander-Arnold over decision to join Real Madrid following backlash from angry Liverpool fans
Gary Lineker has defended Trent Alexander-Arnold's decision to leave Liverpool this summer, amid reports he will join Spanish giants Real Madrid.
- Alexander-Arnold will leave boyhood club Liverpool this summer
- Real Madrid is reported as his likely destination
- Lineker believes Alexander-Arnold made the right decision