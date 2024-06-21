Gareth Southgate's successor?! Mauricio Pochettino agrees £10m payoff with Chelsea amid England links as Three Lions struggle at Euro 2024
Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to a £10m ($13m) payoff with Chelsea amid speculation that he could become England manager after Gareth Southgate.
- Pochettino agrees on compensation package with Chelsea
- Southgate might be shown the door after Euros
- Pochettino being lined up as a replacement