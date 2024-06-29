Gareth Southgate insists fans' opinions are 'irrelevant' as defiant England boss insists he won't throw 'everything out the window' amid calls for big changes
Gareth Southgate claimed fans' opinions are "irrelevant" and revealed that he won't throw "everything out the window" amid calls for big changes.
- England have been lacklustre in the group stages
- Southgate is under pressure to deliver from fans
- Manager continues to back his superstars