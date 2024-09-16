Should Gabriel's winner against Tottenham in north London derby have been disallowed? Paul Merson explains why Spurs will be 'disappointed' Arsenal goal was allowed to stand
Arsenal claimed bragging rights in the north London derby, but should Tottenham feel aggrieved that Gabriel’s match-winning goal was allowed to stand?
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Keenly-fought contest settled by one goal
- Brazilian defender powered home from a corner
- Did he shove Romero out of the way?