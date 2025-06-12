Chris Rigg, Mikey Moore and six future England stars to watch at the Under-19s European Championship

Will Antwi's squad is packed with outstanding youngsters who will be keen to make their mark on this summer's tournament in Romania

England's senior men's team might be done until September, but the busy summer of youth tournaments continues apace through June. The Young Lions suffered a disappointing group-stage exit from the Under-17s European Championship, while the U21s will get the defence of their own Euros crown under way on Thursday.

Will Antwi's U19s, meanwhile, have made their way to Romania their continental championship, with the tournament set to get under way on Friday. England have been drawn into a tough-looking group alongside Germany, the Netherlands and Norway, though they will still be confident of challenging for the trophy given the amount of talent within their ranks.

But who are the players you should be looking out for as potential future stars of the senior side? GOAL breaks down six of the most eye-catching talents...