Furious Scott McTominay calls out Napoli team-mates after 'unacceptable' draw with 10-man Copenhagen that leaves Serie A holders in danger of Champions League elimination

McTominay did not hold back in his assessment of Napoli’s 1-1 draw against Copenhagen on Tuesday night, labelling the result "unacceptable." The Italian champions were handed a golden opportunity to secure vital points when Thomas Delaney was sent off for the hosts early on. McTominay capitalised immediately, firing Napoli into a 1-0 lead less than four minutes later.

However, the Partenopei failed to kill the game off and were punished by a second-half equaliser from Jordan Larsson. The draw leaves Napoli languishing in 23rd place in the league phase table, dangerously close to elimination with just one game remaining. "We should have won that game, it’s unacceptable," a visibly angry McTominay told Sky Sport. "We should have scored the second and third goals to close out the game... It’s really disappointing that we didn’t."