Al-FayedGetty
Suraj Radia

Revealed: Fulham women 'protected' players from late club owner Mohamed Al-Fayed as sexual assault allegations emerge

FulhamPremier LeagueWomen's football

An ex-Fulham women's manager has claimed female players were 'protected' from then-owner Mohamed Al Fayed amid allegations of rape against him.

  • Female players 'were not allowed to be left alone' with Al-Fayed
  • Egyptian owned Fulham between 1997 and 2013
  • Al-Fayed passed away in August 2023 aged 94
