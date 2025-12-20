VIDEO: Frank Lampard sparks Championship melee after celebrating 10-man Coventry's hard-fought Southampton draw
The Championship leaders took the lead through Ephron Mason-Clark's strike at the stroke of half-time as Coventry headed into the break with a 1-0 lead. Unfortunately for the visitors, they were reduced to 10 men within the first two minutes of the second half as Jay Dasilva caught Wellington with a poor challenge. The Saints soon equalised through Nathan Wood's goal in the 56th minute, but after they failed to breach a spirited Coventry defence.
At the end of the game, emotions got the better of Lampard as he pointed towards the Southampton fans with his thumbs up after being targeted with X-rated chants throughout the game. Saints attacker Leo Scienza spotted Lampard's gesture and first confronted the opposition coach before players from both sides got involved in a melee.
'I was probably emotional'
After the controversial on-field incident, Lampard issued an apology as he told reporters, "I was probably emotional. The fans had given me a bit in the last 10 minutes and I went on the pitch to give them a bit back. It was really out of order but I wouldn’t have had as long in this game if I wasn’t sometimes emotional on the pitch, and not a bad bloke off it.
"I was very proud of the players and then it got a bit heated. Not every game can we shake hands and smile. I have no problem with their players or fans. This is a very good football club and I have always liked it. They might not have that back for me tonight but that’s fine. I was hyped because of what my players had done. I’m not a robot. I had 10 minutes of that and I think I’m allowed to have a little moment."
What comes next for Lampard?
Former Coventry striker Clinton Morrison has backed Lampard to return to the Premier League soon as a head coach. Morrison - speaking in association with Freebets.com, the home of the best casino sites - told GOAL: "Maybe. First and foremost I think he would love to get Coventry City promoted. I think they have got a good chance, and then try to stay in the Premier League and do well at Coventry. I don’t think that is something for now with Frank Lampard. Maybe three or four years down the line, maybe he wants to go and get one of the big jobs. At the moment, Coventry City are very good for Frank Lampard.
"I don’t think Frank is the kind of person that will jump ship because Coventry gave him a good opportunity. If he gets them promoted and in the Premier League, I think he will stick with the club and do well there. I think he is a fantastic manager with really good ideas. The sky is the limit for him."