Frank Lampard on three-man shortlist for Bournemouth job after guiding Coventry back to Premier League

Iraola has informed Bournemouth officials that he will leave the club at the end of the current campaign, deciding that his three-year tenure represents a natural “end of the cycle” on the South Coast.

The news comes as a significant blow to the Cherries, who had spent the last 15 months attempting to tie the Spaniard down to a new long-term contract.

Despite being offered a bumper three-year deal to stay at the Vitality Stadium, Iraola has opted to seek a new challenge. The club had hoped that a productive January transfer window and successful compliance with squad cost ratio rules would convince him to stay, but the former Rayo Vallecano boss is now expected to be a top target for several high-profile clubs across Europe.







