France player ratings vs Chile: Kylian Mbappe goes missing as Randal Kolo Muani inspires Les Bleus to comeback win

Didier Deschamps' star striker was outshone by his Paris Saint-Germain team-mate as the Euros favourites ended the international break on a high

Randal Kolo Muani scored one and assisted another as France celebrated a 3-2 friendly victory over Chile on Tuesday, with Kylian Mbappe enduring a night to forget.

It was a familiar start for Les Bleus as they conceded early for the second successive game when a well-worked Chile move was finished coolly by Marcelino Nunez. Unlike against Germany on Saturday, however, France bounced back - and it didn't take long.

The home side got back on terms less than 15 minutes later thanks to Youssouf Fofana's deflected effort from range. From there, Didier Descamps' side appeared to turn the screw, and set about punishing Chile for their increasingly open back line. Theo Hernandez made the most of his acres of space to find Kolo Muani, who rose highest to marks his return to the France XI with a goal.

Chile came out flying after half-time but wasted their early pressure, with Eduardo Vargas inexplicably hitting the post with a free header from close-range. And he was made to pay shortly after, when man-of-the-moment Kolo Muani tied Chile in knots before setting up Olivier Giroud for his 57th France goal.

But Chile weren't done there, as 20-year-old Dario Osorio got his team back into the game with a stunning effort from long-range to make it a nervy finish for the two-time world champions. In the end, though, they held on to return to winning ways.

GOAL rates France's players from the Orange Velodrome...