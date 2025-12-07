Former Liverpool co-owner Tom Hicks dies aged 79

The Reds sent their best wishes to Hicks' family and friends during this "difficult time".

A statement on the club's website reads: "Former Liverpool FC co-owner Tom Hicks has died at the age of 79. Hicks, who also had spells as owner of the Dallas Stars and Texas Rangers US sports franchises in his home state, passed away on Saturday. He and fellow American businessman George Gillett completed an acquisition of the Reds in early 2007. The pair’s tenure at Anfield concluded in October 2010 when current owners Fenway Sports Group sealed a takeover. LFC sends its condolences to the Hicks family and Tom’s friends at this difficult time."

Before joining Liverpool, he owned American baseball team, the Texas Rangers, and the ice hockey side, the Dallas Stars.

