Football's biggest bust-ups: How Roberto Mancini and Mario Balotelli's love-hate relationship turned violent at Man City

Theirs is a special bond between the pair that has survived many highs, lows and a whole bunch of madness

The history between Mario Balotelli and Roberto Mancini is an erratic story that spans 17 years. It starts at Inter in 2006, intensifies at Manchester City, and fades out with the national team. A father-son love story that delivered success in two countries, turned sour - almost violent - but never truly ended in bitterness or hatred.

Respected coach Mancini thrust the troubled striker into the Inter first-team at the age of 17 and saw the world-class potential beyond the rebellious spirit. He took his beloved youngster to England, after the striker had burned too many bridges at San Siro, and put up with his outrageous behaviour before he was sent back to his homeland.

Still, Mancini never stopped loving Balotelli and refused to shut the door to another chance, even after the striker drifted into obscurity. To many, Balotelli is a meme before memes. The gif that keeps on gif-ing. To others, including Mancini and likely himself, he is a failed promise once capable of greatness. Here, GOAL takes a look at the odd relationship between the two: