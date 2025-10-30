AFP
Folarin Balogun scores third Ligue 1 goal of season as USMNT star continues recent hot streak in Monaco's win over Nantes
A wild Monaco win
Balogun's goal was one of eight scored in Wednesday's Ligue 1 clash, including one of three scored in the first half. With the game tied 1-1 heading into halftime, the American, who had missed a chance earlier, broke in all alone and slid a shot under the arm of goalkeeper Anthony Lopes, who was unable to stop the ball with his slide.
Nantes scored just before halftime, though, to ensure the two sides went into the half level. From there, Monaco scored twice, with via goals from Maghnes Akliouche and Alekander Golovin, only for Nantes to pull one back in the 80th minute. Golovin then put the game to bed in stoppage time, sealing the three points and the 5-3 win.
In addition to the goal, Balogun also hit the post once in his 73 minutes on the field.
The man in form
With the goal, Balogun has thre goals in his last six games for club and country, in addition to a September goal against Japan with the USMNT. During the October international window, Balogun scored in the USMNT's 1-1 draw with Ecuador, finishing off a Malik Tillman assist.
He then came off the bench to score the equalizer against Angers in his first game after the international break. His other Ligue 1 goal came back in August, when he netted in a 3-2 win over Strasbourg in Monaco's second match of the season.
Pursuing greatness
Now two and a half years into his USMNT career, Balogun continues to provide evidence as to why he could be the starter at the World Cup. After dealing with injury issues for the first half of 2025, Balogun returned to the U.S. this fall as he pushes towards the big moment next summer.
"If I keep doing my thing, I'll be fine," Balogun told GOAL during October camp. "The most important thing is getting to the World Cup the right way. It's not even necessarily about the World Cup, it's about entering the tournament with the right state of mind. You need to have confidence in your output over the months building up to the World Cup throughout your season. Because of that, I'm more focused on what I can do in the present. I control what I can control going into the World Cup. That's what will make me better.
"When you score, you'll get another chance. I'm at a stage and in an industry where I know what I need to do and keep doing. If I play this season and score 30 goals, no surprise, good things will follow."
What comes next?
Monaco have three more matches left before Balogun, theoretically, joins the USMNT for friendlies against Paraguay and Uruguay in November. Up first is a Ligue 1 match against Paris FC on Saturday before a Champions League trip to face Bodo/Glimt.
Monaco will then host Lens in their final match before the international break.
