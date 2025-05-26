'Everything will be different' - Florian Wirtz given warning ahead of Liverpool move but Toni Kroos insists Bayer Leverkusen hero can succeed 'anywhere'
Florian Wirtz has been warned "everything will be different" when he joins Liverpool this summer, but Toni Kroos is confident he will thrive.
- Kroos says Wirtz has the talent to succeed "anywhere"
- Liverpool expected to sign Bayer Leverkusen star
- Registered 16 goals and 15 assists this season