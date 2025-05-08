This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Florian Wirtz drops transfer bombshell as Bayern Leverkusen star admits he's ready to 'leave comfort zone' amid talk of interest from Man City, Bayern and Real Madrid F. Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga Champions League Transfers Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz has claimed that he is ready to 'leave' his comfort zone amid reports of interest from numerous European giants. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Wirtz linked with multiple European giants

Says he is ready to leave his 'comfort zone'

Laughs at reports claiming to know his destination