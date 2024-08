La Finalissima in doubt?! Copa America champions Argentina and Lionel Messi have no idea when they will play Euro 2024 winners Spain due to packed fixture schedule FinalissimaArgentinaSpainLionel MessiCopa AmericaEuropean Championship

No date has been set for the 2025 edition of the Finalissima between Euro 2024 winners Spain and Lionel Messi's Copa America champions Argentina.