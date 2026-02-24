Goal.com
Alejandro Orellana

FIFA requests security briefings on Mexico following recent unrest

FIFA is monitoring the security situation in Mexico after incidents reported across multiple states in recent hours, according to ESPN. The governing body of world football asked for internal reports detailing the developments, particularly in Guadalajara, Jalisco — one of the host cities for the World Cup and a venue set to stage matches in the intercontinental playoff tournament.

    Details sent to Zurich

    The request seeks to provide FIFA headquarters in Zurich with a clearer understanding of the scope of events and their potential implications.

    Documentation compiled by FIFA’s Mexico office has already been sent to Switzerland, according to ESPN. The report outlines incidents that occurred between Sunday, Feb. 22, and the early hours of Monday, covering security alerts in approximately 20 Mexican states, as previously acknowledged by federal authorities. FIFA’s objective is to assess the evolving situation and determine whether any operational measures are necessary.

    Host cities under review

    Despite the concern, individuals close to Mexico’s federal government maintain there is currently no indication the country’s status as a 2026 World Cup host is at risk. Preparations in host cities continue as scheduled, while local organizing committees await any formal communication from FIFA leadership under President Gianni Infantino.

    Preparations remain on track

    Guadalajara and Monterrey are set to play important roles in the upcoming FIFA international window in March, when they will host intercontinental playoff matches that will determine the final qualifiers for the World Cup.

    In Guadalajara, national teams from New Caledonia, Jamaica and the Republic of the Congo are expected to compete for a place in the tournament’s final stage. Monterrey, meanwhile, is scheduled to host Suriname, Bolivia and Iraq as they seek to secure their qualification.

    Critical hours in Jalisco

    Local authorities in Jalisco have issued a red security alert, leading to the temporary suspension of classes and certain public activities as a precautionary measure. In Nuevo León, officials have reinforced security presence throughout the metropolitan area.

    Beyond the playoff matches, Guadalajara is slated to host four World Cup games in 2026, Monterrey will stage four as well, and Mexico City is set to host five, including the opening match of the tournament.

