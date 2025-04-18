'Make sure that security is guaranteed' - FIFA president Gianni Infantino says U.S. will be welcoming to international fans for 2026 World Cup
The FIFA President says he's been working closely with the U.S. government to ensure the safety for fans traveling to America
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Infantino says traveling fans will be welcomed at FIFA tournaments
- FIFA President has been working closely with White House
- Club World Cup kicks off this summer, World Cup in 2026