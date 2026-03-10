AFP
Feyenoord's final call on Robin van Persie's future revealed after Man Utd icon hit with brutal chants from own supporters
Boardroom backing for the Dutch icon
Feyenoord chiefs have held a "crunch summit" to determine the future of Van Persie following a weekend of toxic atmosphere. Despite the 42-year-old overseeing a campaign that has seen the Rotterdam side fail to keep pace with rivals PSV, the club hierarchy has opted to maintain their faith in the former striker, according to Dutch outlet VI.
The decision comes after a demoralizing 3-3 draw against 10-man NAC Breda, a result that left Feyenoord 19 points adrift of the reigning champions. The hierarchy met on Monday to evaluate the project at De Kuip, ultimately concluding that the Manchester United icon remains the right man to lead the squad through a difficult period of transition.
Van Persie responds to the boo boys
Confronted with "Robin, get lost" chants from the traveling supporters, Van Persie remained defiant about his ability to handle the scrutiny. "I've heard it too, yes, but I've developed a thick skin over the years," he told ESPN. "This is part of it. It doesn't get through, no. I make every decision for Feyenoord. I understand the emotions, but the meaning of the word supporter is that you support your club through thick and thin."
The manager drew parallels between his current struggles and the highs and lows of his illustrious playing career. "Back then, I also had to deal with criticism," he added. "I always persevered and overcame everything. Everyone is entitled to their opinion; I can understand it. When I look back as a player, not everything went perfectly. I also had learning moments and made mistakes. But I'm still the same Robin van Persie."
Sticking to the project at De Kuip
Although winning the Eredivisie title is mathematically impossible, Feyenoord remain committed to the long-term vision they have built under Van Persie's leadership. The support of the board is designed to stabilize the club as they fight to secure a Champions League qualification spot.
"I'm not running away, neither as a player nor as a manager," Van Persie asserted. "And I believe in myself, the club, and the way I work. The chants don't change my intentions. I thought we played well, we scored good goals and had good build-up play. But we need to defend better against corners and crosses. That's the only blemish on this match. Because if you look at how we defend as a team, that makes me very happy."
A vital run for the Rotterdam giants
With eight matches remaining in the Eredivisie and 24 points up for grabs for Feyenoord, their chances of snatching the title from PSV are very slim. Nevertheless, Van Persie's men will strive to perform at their best in their remaining matches. They face Excelsior on Sunday, before taking on Ajax in De Klassieker the following weekend.
