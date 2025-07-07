Revealed: The fee Arsenal will pay Sporting for Viktor Gyokeres as Gunners finally close in on No.1 striker target & turn away from Benjamin Sesko transfer V. Gyoekeres Arsenal Transfers Sporting CP B. Sesko Premier League

Arsenal are on the verge of sealing a transfer for Viktor Gyokeres after agreeing to match Sporting CP's demands for the striker. The Gunners have agreed personal terms with the Swede, who has made up his mind about moving to the Premier League this summer. With Gyokeres' transfer almost sealed, Arsenal are no longer pursuing a move for RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko.