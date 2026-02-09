Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
'Fatigue is in the head' - Erling Haaland refuses to blame tiredness for struggles in front of goal as Man City striker outlines areas for improvement
Haaland demands more from himself after Anfield heroics
Haaland has issued a poor review of his own recent form, insisting that he has "no excuse" for his lack of potency in front of goal since the turn of the year. Despite playing the hero in City’s victory over Liverpool at Anfield, the Norwegian superstar rejected suggestions that a congested fixture list is to blame for a dry spell that has seen him fail to score from open play in his last eight Premier League outings.
The City number nine was the catalyst for a stunning turnaround on Merseyside this weekend. With Pep Guardiola’s side trailing late on, Haaland turned provider to set up Bernardo Silva’s equaliser before keeping his nerve to slot home an injury-time penalty.
However, the euphoria of the result has not blinded Haaland to his own dipping standards. While his goal tally remains elite, his overall contribution during January and early February has drawn scrutiny. Speaking after the game, the 25-year-old was self-critical, acknowledging that his output has fallen below the stratospheric bar he set upon his arrival in England.
"I haven't scored enough goals since the start of this year, you can say, and I know that I need to improve," Haaland told reporters. "I know I need to be more sharp, better at all of this and this is something that I have to work on. I have to keep going because this is what everyone deserves and expects."
'Fatigue is in the head' - No excuses for drop in standards
City’s recent wobble has coincided with a punishing schedule and the absence of key attacking partner Omar Marmoush, who was away with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations. The lack of rotation options placed a heavy physical burden on Haaland, leading many pundits to suggest that the striker is suffering from burnout.
Haaland, however, has little time for such narratives. When offered the chance to blame fatigue for his sluggish displays, he firmly shut it down.
"I don't want to speak about why I haven't performed. I don't think there's any excuse," he asserted. "Fatigue is a lot is in the head. It's a lot of games. Look at the schedule, it's not easy, and for me, it's about staying fit, don't get injured. That's the most important thing. And try to be ready to help the team."
City striker still leads Golden Boot race despite 'drought'
It speaks volumes about Haaland’s quality that even amidst a "crisis" of confidence, he remains the Premier League’s most lethal marksman. His penalty at Anfield took him to 21 league goals for the 2025-26 campaign, keeping him four clear of Brentford sensation Igor Thiago in the race for the Golden Boot.
The penalty against Liverpool was a welcome relief, breaking a psychological dam, but the fact remains that open-play goals have been unusually hard to come by.
What next for Man City and Haaland?
The victory at Liverpool feels like a potential turning point in the season. Having seemingly drifted out of contention, Guardiola’s men are now six points behind Arsenal. For Haaland, the focus is now singular: turning this clutch performance into a sustained run of form.
City face a relentless run of fixtures in February, taking on Fulham on Wednesday before a weekend FA Cup clash against Salford. Matches against Newcastle and Leeds follow to close out the month. If Haaland can truly banish the "fatigue" from his head and rediscover his sharpness, City’s pursuit of silverware on multiple fronts is very much alive. The rest of the league has been warned: the sleeping giant is awake, and he is not looking for excuses.
