Jacob Schneider

Copa America final kickoff delayed after fans storm gates and turnstyles, leading to congestion and arrests

Fans stormed the gates of Hard Rock Stadium ahead of the Copa America final, leading to arrests and congestion outside the grounds.

  • Fans storm Hard Rock Stadium gates without tickets
  • Arrests made by local police
  • Kickoff delayed more than an hour as a result
