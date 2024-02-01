Facundo Pellistri agrees loan switch from Man Utd to Granada after agent hammered Erik ten Hag for 'not valuing' Uruguayan winger

Facundo Pellistri agrees loan switch from Man Utd to Granada after agent hammered Erik ten Hag for 'not valuing' Uruguayan wingerRichard MartinGetty ImagesManchester UnitedFacundo PellistriPremier LeagueFacundo Pellisti has joined Granada on loan until the end of the season after struggling to hold down a place in Manchester United's starting XI.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPellistri moves to Granada on loanMade just one PL start this seasonAgent lashed out at Ten Hag