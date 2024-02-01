Facundo Pellistri agrees loan switch from Man Utd to Granada after agent hammered Erik ten Hag for 'not valuing' Uruguayan winger

Facundo Pellisti has joined Granada on loan until the end of the season after struggling to hold down a place in Manchester United's starting XI.

  • Pellistri moves to Granada on loan
  • Made just one PL start this season
  • Agent lashed out at Ten Hag

