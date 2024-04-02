Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr Abha 2023-24Getty Images
Matt O'Connor-Simpson

'F*** it, I'm Cristiano Ronaldo' - Fans go wild after Al-Nassr star scores two free kicks in 10 minutes in Saudi Pro League clash with Abha before completing first-half hat trick AND notching two assists

Cristiano Ronaldo set social media ablaze on Tuesday after scoring two free kicks inside 21 minutes, before adding a third later in the half.

  • Ronaldo in action against Abha
  • Scores two first-half free kicks
  • Also nets hat trick and provides two assists

