Manchester United Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD8Getty Images Sport
Jack McRae

Explained: Why Leny Yoro & Christian Eriksen not included in Man Utd squad to face Tottenham as Ruben Amorim forced to name EIGHT academy players on bench amid injury crisis

Manchester UnitedL. YoroC. EriksenTottenham vs Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueTottenham

Leny Yoro and Christian Eriksen were shock absences from the Manchester United squad announcement ahead of their game with Tottenham Hotspur.

  • Eriksen and Yoro ruled out for game
  • Bench includes eight academy players
  • Spurs and United both going through tough seasons
