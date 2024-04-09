Explained: Why Kevin De Bruyne is only on the bench for Man City's Champions League quarter-final tie with Real Madrid

Getty ImagesGill ClarkExplained: Why Kevin De Bruyne is only on the bench for Man City's Champions League quarter-final tie with Real MadridKevin De BruyneManchester CityReal Madrid vs Manchester CityReal MadridChampions LeagueManchester City have left Kevin De Bruyne on the bench for Tuesday's crunch Champions League clash with Real Madrid.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCity in Spain to take on Real MadridDe Bruyne only on bench due to illnessPep Guardiola makes four changes to his team