Explained: Why Galatasaray fans have been banned from Champions League game at Liverpool

Galatasaray's star striker Victor Osimhen believes Liverpool will be more dangerous this time around, especially as they look to settle the score from their previous meeting in Istanbul.

Speaking to CBS Sports, Osimhen explained before the last-16 draw: "I mean to be honest with you, meeting Liverpool now is going to be like some sort of revenge. If they come, yeah, we’re going to dig it out but it’s not going to be easy." The Nigerian forward knows that the atmosphere at Anfield is legendary even without a full away end to compete with it.

Osimhen remains defiant about the challenge ahead, adding: "I mean this is Champions League, no team is easy, we can see how flying Bodo/Glimt are really doing in this tournament. If you want to win you also have to play the big dogs and make a statement for yourself. We’ve met Liverpool but we haven’t played at Anfield. If we meet them it’s going to be an amazing game. I think we’re up to the task, it’s not going to be easy, of course, but we have fight in us."