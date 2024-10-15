Explained: Why Barcelona are confident on new Lamine Yamal contract – with teenage wonderkid only working on deal with €1 billion release clause until 2026
Barcelona remain confident that Lamine Yamal will sign a new contract, with his current deal – that includes a €1bn release clause – expiring in 2026.
- Unable to sign senior terms until turning 18
- Landmark birthday will be reached next July
- Has offered no indication of wanting to leave