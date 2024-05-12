Explained: How Youtube prankster managed to board Man Utd bus following Red Devils' Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace

Getty ImagesRichard MillsExplained: How Youtube prankster managed to board Man Utd bus following Red Devils' Premier League defeat to Crystal PalaceManchester UnitedCrystal PalacePremier LeagueCrystal Palace vs Manchester UnitedA YouTube prankster managed to gatecrash Manchester United's team bus following their heavy Premier League loss to Crystal Palace.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMan United beaten 4-0 by Crystal PalaceYouTuber strolled onto Red Devils' team coachPrankster then amicably removed from vehicleArticle continues below