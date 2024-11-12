This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Experience Doha for KSI’s Misfits Boxing Qatar: Flights, tickets & more info

All you need to know about the Qatari city capital of Doha, as KSI’s Misfits Boxing series hits town

Misfits Boxing (along with DAZN) are hosting their latest show, 'X Series 19 - Qatar: The Supercard', with personalities from the world of social media heading to the Middle East to face off at the Lusail Sports Arena in Doha on Thursday, November 28. The boxing promotion, founded by brothers Kalle and Nisse Sauerland of Wasserman Boxing, KSI, and Mams Taylor, now a global brand known all over the planet, is looking to expand and grow further. This will be the first time Misfits have held a card in the Middle East, and with Saudi-born social media sensation AnEsonGib featuring in the headline bout at X Series 19 against Slim Albaher, there is sure to be a huge buzz of anticipation in the local area.

Those planning to watch the Misfits card at the Lusail Sports Arena are set for a trip of a lifetime. Doha is the capital city and main financial hub of Qatar and is located on the Persian Gulf coast towards the east of the country. It’s a vibrant, beautiful city with a rich culture, and there’s an endless list of things to do and see: fine dining experiences, an abundance of shopping malls, stunning landmarks and natural wonders to view, and much, much more.

As a result of hosting several recent high-profile events, such as the FIFA World Cup 2022, Doha has rapidly become a standout Middle East destination for sports and leisure travellers, offering a range of experiences to suit all budgets. Fight fans hoping to catch all the Misfits ring action will arrive in Doha at the perfect time to enjoy other activities that the local area has to offer, as from November to March, the Doha weather is more suitable for outdoor excursions and trips.

Let GOAL show you everything you need to know to plan your trip to Qatar for KSI’s Misfits Boxing, from flights to where to stay and how to buy tickets.

Frequently asked questions

There's plenty to see and do to suit all traveller's tastes in Doha. For those who thrive on a cultural break, there are numerous museums to visit, including the National Museum of Qatar and the Museum of Islamic Art. For those who want to go sightseeing, there is panoramic beauty to savour everywhere. In one direction, you've got the Arabian Gulf and some stunning sea sights, in the other you've got the Doha desert in all its sandy scenic glory. With 5-star hotels and resorts and fine dining opportunities galore, no wonder Doha continues to grow and inspire.

Doha may be considered one of the most expensive Middle East cities to visit. However, there are ways to survive on a limited budget in the Qatari capital. There is a vast range of accommodation to stay in, with not all hotels costing the earth. The same goes for eating out, where you can still find some top-quality establishments offering reasonably priced meals and beverages. If you visit out of season (May to October), you will also find some real bargains.

While a lengthy stay in Doha is a blessing, 2-3 days in the Qatari capital is still long enough to savour all its delights. It gives you enough time to explore the traditional markets, stroll around the museums, head out into the desert for some sun and sand, and spend time on the coast, too, admiring the Arabian Gulf.

No, you don't need a visa to enter Qatar if you're a British citizen and travelling for tourist reasons. However, if you're visiting for a lengthy duration or going to Qatar for work or study, you need to apply for a visa in advance through the Qatari embassy.

No, as of October 1, 2024, US citizens will be granted 90-day visa-free travel to Qatar. The visitor's passport must be valid for at least three months from the date of arrival in Qatar, though, and they must have obtained a confirmed hotel booking on arrival. A fee of $21 will also need to be paid.