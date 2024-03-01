Exequiel Palacios' angry ex-wife threatens to sell his World Cup winner's medal unless he signs divorce papers

Getty/InstagramChris BurtonExequiel Palacios' angry ex-wife threatens to sell his World Cup winner's medal unless he signs divorce papersWorld CupExequiel PalaciosShowbizArgentinaBayer LeverkusenBundesligaThe ex-wife of Argentina international Exequiel Palacios is threatening to auction off his winners’ medal from the 2022 World Cup.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLeverkusen star claimed global crown in QatarConflict with former partner off the fieldPrized mementos being put up for auction