Ex-Premier League star caught with £3,000 worth of cocaine stuffed in sock after drink-drive 100mph police chase

Ireland

Anthony Stokes led Irish police on a 100mph car chase, with the ex-Arsenal youngster eventually caught with £3,000 worth of cocaine stuffed in a sock.

  • Incident occured in Dublin in January 2023
  • Stokes pleaded guilty to multiple charges in court
  • Former Ireland international admitted addiction issues
