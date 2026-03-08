Ex-Man City star explains why Cole Palmer's Chelsea breakout 'wasn't surprising' after emerging from golden generation of academy talent

Speaking to the Daily Mail about his former team-mate's impact in west London, Fulham attacker Bobb was full of praise for how Palmer has seized his opportunity. "Seeing what he did last season didn't really surprise me. Not at all," Bobb said. "He's always been that good, and I've seen it every day in training for years. When you have that much quality and you get the chance to show it every week, this is what happens. Everyone at City knew what Cole was capable of, so seeing him do it on the big stage at Chelsea is just a testament to his hard work and talent.

"Cole is one of those players who plays the same way whether it's a training session or a cup final. That mental strength is a huge part of why he’s doing so well now. He just loves playing football."