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Ex-Inter & Stoke star Marko Arnautovic among the goals as Austria see off Jordan to win first World Cup game in 28 years
Schmid provides early spark
In what was their first appearance on the world stage since 1998, Austria wasted little time in making their presence felt. The nerves of a nearly three-decade wait were swept away in the 20th minute thanks to a moment of pure quality from Romano Schmid.
The midfielder unleashed a thunderbolt that left the Jordan goalkeeper with no chance, handing Ralf Rangnick's side a deserved early lead. Austria dominated possession for much of the first half, controlling 62% of the ball as they looked to stifle any hopes of a fairy-tale start for the World Cup newcomers.
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Jordan hit back through Olwan
The second half began with a shock for the pre-match favourites as Jordan proved they weren't just in North America to make up the numbers. Only five minutes after the restart, Ali Olwan found space inside the penalty area and clinically fired a sizzling shot inside the far post to level the scores.
The equaliser rattled the Austrians, who suddenly found themselves in a real scrap against the determined debutants. Jordan's organised defensive block frustrated the likes of Marcel Sabitzer and Sasa Kalajdzic, as the underdogs threatened to claim a historic point on their debut.
VAR drama and an unfortunate own goal
With the game on a knife-edge, veteran forward Arnautovic was introduced from the bench to provide some much-needed experience. The former Inter and Stoke man thought he had restored the lead in the 69th minute after poking home during a goalmouth scramble, but his celebrations were cut short.
Following a VAR review, the goal was chalked off for a handball by Stefan Posch in the build-up. However, Austria didn't have to wait much longer for their luck to turn. In the 76th minute, a wicked corner from Sabitzer caused chaos in the area, eventually deflecting off Yazan Al-Arab and into his own net to put Austria 2-1 ahead.
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Arnautovic seals the deal
As the match moved into a lengthy period of stoppage time, Jordan pushed forward in search of another leveller, but their efforts were ended when Salim Obaid was penalised for a handball in the box. Arnautovic stepped up to take the resulting spot-kick more than eleven minutes into injury time. The veteran striker made no mistake, calmly slotting the penalty home to add gloss to the scoreline and guarantee the three points.
Austria now turn their attention to a massive clash against reigning champions Argentina on Monday. They will be wary of Lionel Messi, who netted a hat-trick in his opening match. Jordan will look to bounce back against Algeria on Tuesday, knowing a positive result is vital if they are to keep their dreams of reaching the knockout stages alive in their debut tournament.