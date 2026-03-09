VIDEO: Ex-Fulham striker squirts water at opponent in ultimate sh*thousery moment as rival goalkeeper goes berserk
Derby day drama in Porto Alegre
The incident occurred early in the fiercely contested match at the Beira-Rio stadium on Sunday. As the medical team entered the pitch to attend to a player, Vinicius spotted an opportunity to cause some disruption. Pretending to take a drink, the striker instead aimed his water bottle at Internacional substitutes, squirting a stream of water directly at them. The petulant gesture immediately backfired, sparking a massive confrontation on the field.
The reaction was instantaneous, with Internacional's goalkeeper Rochet and several defenders charging toward Vinicius in a fit of rage. What should have been a brief medical timeout transformed into a five-minute standoff involving almost every player on the pitch. Vinicius, who previously spent time in the Premier League with Fulham and Tottenham, seemed unfazed by the chaos as he rattle an Internacional side that was already facing an uphill battle to overturn a heavy first-leg deficit.
Watch the clip
Gremio hold firm to secure silverware
Despite the early fireworks and the attempt by Internacional to fight back, Gremio’s professional performance ensured that the antics of Vinicius didn't overshadow the result. The match eventually finished in a 1-1 draw, which was more than enough for the visitors to secure the Campeonato Gaucho. Having won the first leg 3-0, the aggregate scoreline reflected Gremio's dominance under the tactical guidance of Luis Castro.
By securing the 1-1 draw on Sunday, the club celebrated as Gremio lifted the trophy at Internacional's home for the first time in two decades. It was a sweet moment for the supporters who travelled to enemy territory to witness their rivals’ stadium turn into the backdrop for their own celebrations.
A historic night at the Beira-Rio
The triumph marked Gremio's 44th state title, bringing them closer to Internacional's record tally of 46. It was a night of contrasting emotions, with the home side left frustrated by missed opportunities and a late red card for Wagner Leonardo. For Gremio, the celebrations were well-deserved, particularly as they managed to navigate the hostile atmosphere against their bitter rivals.